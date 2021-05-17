Avalanche To Host USDT

Avalanche will start producing USDT using its technology. Avalanche uses blockchains such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain for USDT with a market value of more than $ 58 billion.

Avalanche, a smart contract platform, announced in its today’s announcement that it will start hosting USDT.

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino said that with Avalanche-based USDTs, it is possible to switch between different exchanges quickly and cost effectively.

Emin Gün Sirer, the founder of Avalanche Foundation, said that the cooperation with Tether will provide the infrastructure for the Avalanche-based “DeFi ecosystem”. Avalanche, which bridged it with Ethereum in February, has since brokered over 2 million smart contract transactions.