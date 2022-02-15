Avalanche Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of Carbon Efficiency!

The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), a well-known company in the climate impact space related to cryptocurrencies, has systematically evaluated the carbon efficiency of the leading Proof-of-Stake network and their proof-of-work counterparts.

Avalanche Outperforms Bitcoin in Carbon Efficiency

Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), a research firm focusing on the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, has revealed today that the Avalanche blockchain uses only 0.0005% and 0.0028% of the energy consumed by the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchain, respectively. prepared a research report.

The data obtained as a result of the research was published in the Energy Efficiency and Carbon Footprint section of the Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols Report prepared by CCRI.

In this report by CCRI, in addition to leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin and Ethereum, Avalanche (AVAX), Algorand (ALGO), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ) and Solana (SOL) network energy consumption and carbon footprint were analyzed.

As a result of the data obtained in the report, it was determined that Bitcoin consumes the same energy as 8.5 million US households in a given year, while Ethereum consumes the same energy as 1.6 million US households. In response, it was concluded that the Avalanche network consumed the same amount of energy as only 46 US households. The average amount of energy consumed by a US household in a year is 10,600 kWh.

In addition, according to the report, the overall ranking generated for the total energy consumption of each grid is as follows: Polkadot (70,237 kWh), Tezos (94,120 kWh), Avalanche (489,311 kWh), Algorand (512,671 kWh), Cardano (598,755 kWh), Solana (1.967) .930 kWh), Ethereum (17.300.000.000 kWh) and finally Bitcoin (89.780.000.000 kWh).

Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer made the following statements about this report;

“It is negligent to ignore the potentially huge impact that the potentially great engineering and business decisions made by Web3 developers today can have on future generations. This research shows that anyone who chooses to place an asset or app on Avalanche can simultaneously build a better financial system and participate in a solution to the climate crisis.”

What is the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI)?

The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) provides carbon estimates for investments in cryptocurrencies and technologies such as Blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT).

CCRI has built a multi-year research history with a specific focus on Bitcoin and its environmental impacts to date. He has published extensive and previously peer-reviewed reviews of Bitcoin’s carbon footprint in renowned scientific journals.

However, research by the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute has been covered by major media outlets such as CNN and The New York Times, and is considered a very good estimate by major organizations such as the IEA.