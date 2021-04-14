Avalanche-Based BENQI Receives $ 6 Million Investment

BENQI, an algorithmic liquidity market, announced that it has completed its strategic investment round in its announcement on Wednesday. Avalanche-based BENQI received an investment of $ 6 million at the end of the tour.

Ascensive Assets led the investment tour of BENQI, while investors included Arrington XRP Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Mechanism Capital, TRGC, Woodstock Fund and Spartan Group.

It was reported that Ava Labs, Morningstar Ventures, GBV Capital, Moon Inc., Genblock Capital, Rarestone Capital and Skynet Trading also contributed.

Preparing to go on sale on April 28

BENQI will use the $ 6 million investment to accelerate efforts such as cross-chain integration. BENQI, which plans to open its Mainnet in May, will organize token sales through Tokensoft on April 28.

BENQI Avalanche develops products that enable its users to earn money and withdraw loans through interest. While it was announced that the tokens will be sold via registration, the details have not been shared yet.