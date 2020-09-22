Avalanche (AVAX) Flew With Binance News

Avalanche (AVAX) doubled its price following the Binance listing announcement. AVAX, which just started its market life, has reached almost $ 7 today.

Avalanche (AVAX), which increased its market value to over $ 140 million before the end of 24 hours, was launched after a 16-month trial period as a project that enables data sharing of DeFi platforms.

AVAX’s price in the ICO offer was $ 0.50. Listed by Binance, the world’s largest exchange, earlier today, AVAX is currently trading at 5.80 – 5.90. Binance listed AVAX in 4 pairs: AVAX / BTC, AVAX / BNB, AVAX / BUSD and AVAX / USDT. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in the listing announcement, “Let’s grow the cryptocurrency industry together!” he announced.

Avalanche IOU Owners’ Expectations Not Satisfied

The AVAX IOU token, which is an IOU for the original AVAX coin, recently reached its own record of $ 16.61. The AVAX IOU token promised its investor the opportunity to exchange for the actual AVAX coin at some point. Therefore, the fact that the original AVAX token is lower than the IOU price has disappointed the investor who bought AVAX IOU at the high price. Despite the remarkable rise in the AVAX price, the IOU investor is currently concerned as they appear to be at a loss.

What are the Main Purposes of Avalanche (AVAX) Network?

Avalanche started off with the slogan “Create the Internet of Finance”; It is an open source platform for decentralized applications, new financial principles, and interoperable blockchains.

Avalanche aims to democratize financial markets and bring together all blockchain-based platforms in a common ecosystem.

Avalanche offers its users the ability to create their own blockchains or digitize any asset.



