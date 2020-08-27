Available for 38 hours from Bang & Olufsen: BeoPlay H95

Bang & Olufsen introduced the BeoPlay H95 model headset, which is the preferred product for both design and high performance. The headset is wireless and stylish because it carries the Bang & Olufsen signature. The headset, which offers 38 hours of use, will affect users at this point. Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H95 features and price:

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H95 features and price

If a company like Bang & Olufsen is talking about a “purposeful design philosophy,” there is a design that refers to luxury. The company introduced its new headphones called BeoPlay H95. The headset with active noise canceling feature also offers high quality sounds.

On-ear headphones were produced with special processors with approximately 40mm titanium drivers. Bang & Olufsen says its new headset is the most advanced headset for active noise cancellation based on digital processing and the use of two types of microphones for extra noise reduction.

The wireless headset is designed to deliver “low latency, low bit rate, high quality wireless audio” over Bluetooth 5.1. The headset model also includes ACC and aptXTM Adaptive codecs. The most important feature that the headset promises is undoubtedly that it offers 38 hours of use even with active noise canceling on. The headset includes four audio microphones to transmit even better quality sound.

In addition to aluminum material, the headset has leather ear covers and a leather headband. Thanks to the foldable structure of the headset, it is provided to be placed in a specially designed box and easily fit into the bag.

BeoPlay H95 will go on sale in some stores on September 10th. We call it some stores because the company produced a limited edition of the headset for the 95th anniversary. The headset, with a starting price of $ 800, will be sold in the UK for 700 euros.



