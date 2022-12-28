Ava Max is constantly teasing new music on her TikTok, and over the past couple of days she has shared two new teasers of songs called “In The Dark” and “Last Night On Earth” — check them out below.

Apparently, “In The Dark” is more like a mid-tempo number, and its visual effects show the singer performing the song on a bed under a bright red light. “Last Night On Earth,” meanwhile, is more upbeat, with an accompanying video showing Max dancing on a rooftop.

Both songs should be taken from Max’s upcoming second album “Diamonds And Dancefloors”, which is due to be released on January 27. They were preceded by the singles “Maybe You’re The Problem”, “Million Dollar Baby”, “Guns” and “Dancing is Ready”.

“Diamonds and Dancefloors” is a follow-up to Max’s 2020 breakthrough album “Heaven And Hell”.

Check out the snippets of “In The Dark” and “Last Night On Earth” below:

DAY 7- LAST NIGHT ON EARTH 🌍 pic.twitter.com/ufyr87rHi5 — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) December 28, 2022

DAY 6- IN THE DARK 🌃 pic.twitter.com/VMIBTCUGK5 — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) December 27, 2022

NME interviewed the singer in 2020 for the “In Conversation” series, in which she talked about the obstacles she had to overcome to get to the moment of the release of her debut album.

“People I thought were my friends in the music industry were actually stabbing me in the back, dragging out the process and trying to make me, like, not succeed,” she said. “That was the hardest part: to go beyond those people who were actually just trying to stop my career because they didn’t like me. But karma, I must say, is real. When you are a good person, bring good to the world and work hard at what you want, you will achieve your goal. I sincerely believe in it, because I am living proof.”