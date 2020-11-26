Autumn sales: RPG games for less than 10 Euros

We collect 10 must-have role-playing titles that you can enjoy at a reduced price while the Steam discounts last.

New year’s eve and holidays, although this time contained because of the coronavirus epidemic. What better excuse to stay home playing? The Steam Fall Sales began on November 25 and we already have hundreds of discounted video games at our disposal. Like every year, at MeriStation we spend several days compiling the different offers. If you haven’t seen our selection of must-have games, we encourage you to take a look. In addition, if yours are games with RPG mechanics, then we leave you a selection with more than 10 titles for less than 10 euros.

No more than 10 euros: great RPG that you have to play

From November 25 to Tuesday December 1 you have the opportunity to stop by Steam to get some real bargains. In these times of loose portfolio, it is a good time to acquire titles that may have been pending. If you are one of those who have a few days of vacation at Christmas, you can certainly take the opportunity to start some of the adventures you can see in the following lines.

The truth is that several quality titles are available at very low prices. This is the case of productions such as Dragon Age Origins, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Mass Effect Andromeda, Fallout 4 or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

South Park: The Stick of Truth for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Mass Effect Andromeda for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Dragon Age II for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Dragon Age Origins: Ultimate Edition for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Fallout 4 for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Tales of Berseria for 7.99 euros (84% discount)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

The Witcher 2: Assassin’s of Kings for 2.99 euros (85% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Dark Souls II for 9.99 euros (75% discount)



