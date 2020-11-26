Autumn Sale: games that must be under 10 euros

Valve’s computer game store kicks off this November 25 and will only be available for a few days. Recommendations and bargains.

The Steam Fall Sale is a tradition on Valve’s PC game store. The most staunch players know that these dates, which coincide with Black Friday, are the indicated ones to deposit part of our savings for the interesting discounts that we usually have available. And this time it has not been less. In this article we are going to review the best options that we have found for less than 10 euros.

Limit 10 euros: great games for our collections on Steam

From this November 25 until next Tuesday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. (CET), we will be able to find sales in all genres. Thousands of games with discounts that on many occasions are below 80% of their usual price. We have been tracking what might interest you the most, and based on the quality of these works, we are left with these options.

From the classic The Witcher 3, with which we can spend every Christmas, to equally unforgettable individual experiences such as the BioShock Infinite campaign, Titanfall 2 or Dishonored 2. We continue with independent jewels such as Hollow Knight, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth or Stardew Valley. From Bethesda, the DOOM, Dishonored 2 and Wolfenstein II combo is a winning combo, while if yours is the fighting genre, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Tekken 7 fit the budget and are surely the best in the world. fighting of this generation.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Titanfall 2 for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Stardew Valley for 9.79 euros (30% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Fallout 4 for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Tekken 7 for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Black Mesa Definitive Edition for 8.99 euros (50% discount)

Hollow Knight for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth for 9.89 euros (34% discount)

BioShock Infinite for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Rise of the Tomb Raider for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Portal 2 for 1.63 euros (80% discount)

Dishonored 2 for 7.99 euros (80% discount)

DOOM (2016) for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Resident Evil VII for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)



