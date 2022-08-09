Autopsy: Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch arrested Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police announced the arrest of former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch.

According to the police statement, they stopped the vehicle due to the driver’s suspected disability. The statement said officers determined Lynch was disabled and then arrested the former NFL star.

“LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard) against the driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, on suspicion of a driver’s license violation,” police said in a statement.

“During the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was intoxicated and made an arrest. Lynch was taken to the Las Vegas City Jail and punished for drunk driving,” the statement said.

Further details of the incident are currently unknown.

Lynch has already had two run-ins with police over the use of his car while drunk.

Fortunately, Lynch did not injure himself or anyone else during the alleged incident.