Autopilot: Tesla Autopilot is Investigated After Accidents

Autopilot: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the USA (NHTSA), the regulatory agency for the standardization of motor vehicles in the country, opened on Monday (16) an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot software, an advanced driver assistance system. The process takes place after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

Publicly released by NHTSA this Monday (16), a document reveals that the agency has identified 11 accidents since the beginning of 2018, in Tesla vehicles with the company’s autopilot installed. In the incidents, 17 people were injured and one died.

According to the NHTSA, most of these accidents occurred at night, with the system called Traffic-Aware Cruise Control completely bypassing scene control measures. The vehicles hit had flashing warning arrows, flares, an illuminated direction plate, and danger warning cones.

How will the investigation be carried out at NHTSA?

NHTSA’s investigation will cover the Tesla Y, X, S models and three others launched from 2014 to 2021. In a statement, the regulatory agency explains that the purpose of the operation is to “evaluate the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist and enhance the driver involvement with the dynamic steering task during autopilot operation”.

According to The Verge website, a spokesman for the government agency clarified that while the investigation is in its early stages, the public should be aware of these occurrences. According to the server, it must be clear that no car drives alone, which means that a human being must be in control at all times.

Tesla’s equipment manual states that your autopilot is not able to “detect all objects and cannot brake/slow down for stationary vehicles […] when you are driving at more than 80 km/h and a vehicle you are on following you get out of your driving path, and a stationary vehicle or object is in front of you”.