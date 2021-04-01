Autonomous and electric minibus starts operating in Paris

The Île-de-France region, which includes Paris and several neighboring cities, has gained a new transport option. It is a fully autonomous minibus and 100% powered by electricity, which has been available since last Thursday (31) for residents and tourists.

The model is a shuttle from the transport company Keolis with a capacity for 11 passengers – one of them being the employee of the transport department, respecting local legislation that it is necessary to have a human driver ready to take the wheel in emergency situations.

The means of transport is a form of integration with the train lines in the region. It leaves the Saint-Quentin en Yvelines station and runs a 1.6 km route with three stops, dropping passengers off at the Pas-du-Lac shopping center.

The ticket is free and a vehicle passes every 8 minutes (during business hours) or 17 minutes (in times of less traffic), and the vehicle is able to communicate with traffic lights to adjust its speed.

The use of autonomous vehicles is a test for the region, with the current contract valid until June 2022 with a possible expansion.