Autonomous Amazon car seen on the streets

The autonomous car from Zoox, a company that belongs to the Amazon conglomerate, was seen in public for the first time this weekend.

Photos that circulated on social networks show the vehicle in front of the Fairmont hotel in the North American city of San Francisco, together with a film crew. It is likely that the moment was for recording material for the promotion of the model, which will be officially revealed on December 14 this year.

Until now, the look of the model was kept secret – which made perfect sense, since it actually differs greatly from the appearance of recent automobiles with automatic steering systems. Another image was posted on Reddit by user Lakailb87.

Jeff Bezos’ company officially made the acquisition of Zoox in June 2020 for $ 1 billion, officially entering the already populous race for the development of an autonomous vehicle. For now, however, it operates completely independently and without integration with other sectors of the giant.



