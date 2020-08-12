Automatic driver update in Windows 10 device manager

The beginning of this week was marked by several Windows updates, which not only released fixes for Insiders of the Beta Channel of the system, but also numerous security updates for all users, in what Microsoft calls “Patch Tuesday”. Despite not bringing great news, it seems that a major change has gone unnoticed.

As noted by the WindowsLatest website, the Redmond giant removed the possibility of requesting automatic updating of device drivers for the computer, through the Windows 10 device manager. The function was commonly available when an error occurred in some component, such as the chip network, and an error correction window, which recommended checking new drivers, was shown.

Before, if the user chose to “search for drivers automatically”, Windows would perform an Internet search for updates, which would take a few minutes. Now, the search does not start, indicating the end of the troubleshooting at the same moment. The most likely reason for removal may be the low use of the resource, which usually did not return useful results, anyway.

The option to install drivers that are already in the computer’s storage remains, thus allowing users themselves to check for updates on the websites of the companies responsible for manufacturing the components. The move could be part of Microsoft’s efforts to make the Windows experience more streamlined, which also includes the presence of the control panel in addition to the settings application for managing the system as a whole.



