Automatic Deletion of Expired Messages on WhatsApp

It turned out that the popular messaging service WhatsApp is testing a feature that users have been waiting for for a long time for Android operating systems. With the new feature called ‘expired messages’, messages that are over 1 week can be deleted automatically.

WhatsApp Messenger, the world’s most popular instant messaging service, has many different features that make it easier for users to chat with each other. The application, which continues to be renewed and developed over time, offers new features that will increase the privacy and comfort of the users with the updates. Now, it is said that a feature that users have been waiting for a long time will be added to the application.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new feature will basically fulfill the task of automatically deleting messages that have expired. It is reported that this feature, called ‘expired messages’, is currently being tested on the Android platform.

WhatsApp aims to increase the privacy and security of users with its new feature:

It continues to test and offer new features to compete with many competing messaging services such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram, one of the most popular communication services of today. Some of these tested features focus on security, while others aim to increase the application experience and comfort of the users.

With the ‘expired messages’ feature, the company plans to increase the privacy and security of users. This feature, which is already available on Signal and Telegram, can set the messages in chats to be automatically deleted for a few seconds to 1 week, depending on users’ preferences.

At this point, the similar feature that will come to WhatsApp is not expected to provide the same flexibility in terms of time. According to WABetaInfo, messages that expire will be automatically deleted after a fixed 1-week period. Also, this feature will be available for all chats and any member of the chat will be able to apply these settings in WhatsApp. However, only administrators will be able to use this feature for groups.

It is unknown when WhatsApp will release the currently tested ‘expired messages’ feature for all devices. Well, what do you think about the new feature of WhatsApp? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



