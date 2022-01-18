Automaker Mercedes Announces NFT Collection Launch

Automaker Mercedes has rolled up its sleeves for a Mercedes-Benz NFT collection based on the G-series vehicle lineup. Mercedes made special requests from about 5 artists from the NFT industry.

Mercedes NFT Collection

Giant car manufacturer Mercedes has agreed with 5 important artists from the NFT field to create a special NFT collection for the G series. The announcement was made via a tweet by the official arm of the luxury automaker. According to Mercedes, each of the five artists was tasked with creating unique designs inspired by G-series vehicles. However, different interpretations may be encountered as the creators come from different fields of art.

On the other hand, the automobile manufacturer; selected artists from fields such as fashion, architecture, music, real estate and even graphic design. The names mentioned so far are Roger Kilimanjaro, Anthony Authie, Charlotte Taylor, Antoni Tudisco and Baugasm. The NFT collection in question will be released on January 23 via the Nifty Gateway platform.

NFTs Attract Big Brands

Mercedes will not be the first nor the last big brand to enter the world of NFT. In fact, it may seem like every industry by now has caught on to the craze of these digital arts. In June 2021, it was reported that McLaren would step into the NFT industry to create unique and rare versions of its legendary F1 cars.

Just a month or so later, Coca-Cola launched a unique NFT initiative to raise funds for the International Olympics. On the other hand, while it is Mercedes‘ first foray into NFTs, it is not the automaker’s first involvement in blockchain technology. The luxury manufacturer once partnered with blockchain startup Circulor. This step was to test that all cobalt emissions were tracked throughout the supply chain.