Automachef, Free Game on the Epic Games Store; How To Download It On Pc

Automachef: In this puzzle title, which will be permanently added to the library this week, you’ll build automated kitchens.The future of kitchens is here, in Autmachef, a video game that is now available completely free on the Epic Games Store. From today, August 26 until next Thursday, September 2, all users who have an account in the store will be able to claim the product and keep it permanently. Afterwards, it will be replaced by the next one, in this case Yoku’s Island Express.

“Design and build automated restaurants and schedule them to function optimally. Do you have an entrepreneurial spirit and the ability to conquer the world of automated restaurants? ”Says the official synopsis. Users will have to rake their brains to solve the puzzles of the scenario, as well as “the intricate management of resources and space.” Therefore, it will be necessary to attend to any inconvenience that may arise.

In addition to Autmachef, the Epic Games Store announced another surprise free video game, which can be claimed until September 2. This is Saints Row: The Third Remastered, a product that has been made available to all players to celebrate the announcement of the new installment of the saga. In MeriStation we have already seen it, so you can check all the news in this news.