Autodesk Was Victim Of Hacker Attack By SolarWinds

Autodesk: The company Autodesk confirmed that it was hit by the same malware as the large-scale cyber scam that attacked SolarWinds servers from Orion network management software. The incident took place in December 2020 and was initially denied by some of those involved.

According to Autodesk, a “compromised server” was identified in the same period as the original invasion, on December 13 of last year. However, the company did not record any type of unauthorized access from the directories that were left vulnerable and quickly remedied the identified holes with a system update.

The information only became public now, when the brand published documents relating to the company’s performance in the second quarter of 2021. The company is one of the most renowned in the field of digital creation and design software, including programs such as AutoCAD.

SolarWinds

In all, some 18,000 enterprise customers who depended on SolarWinds’ services were hit by the failure at varying scales of intensity — one of the biggest criminal hacks ever recorded, according to Microsoft.

Variations and other vulnerabilities were also exploited to attack government agents as early as 2021. Investigations carried out so far point to Russian-origin invaders.