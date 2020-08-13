Authentication from Instagram Suspicious Accounts

Instagram, which has been struggling with bots and other manipulation groups recently, will ask for authentication from suspicious accounts. Accounts that do not perform this verification can be closed.

One of the social media platforms that has been working seriously against bots and manipulative groups recently is Instagram. The platform, which belongs to Facebook, is now preparing to request verification from some of its users.

According to the statement made by the company, the accounts to be made such a request will be selected from those who have “potentially committed unfounded behavior”. There will be no situation that will affect the remaining users.

Will not affect other users

In the statement made by Instagram, it was emphasized that the new regulation will not affect ordinary users. In the new method, authentication will be requested from accounts that are considered suspicious. These accounts will include “those who have the potential to engage in coordinated artificial behavior, those whose followers are in other positions, or those with a trace of automation”.

According to the new rules, accounts will be asked to verify who they are with an official identity document. If they do not do this, Instagram will be able to lower their posts, restrict their interactions, or suspend their accounts completely.

Facebook is making an intense effort to stop troll activity, bots and manipulation efforts on the platforms connected to it. The company, which had a difficult time after the previous US elections, does not want to remain in similar discussions after the 2020 elections. For this reason, they work hard to prevent manipulations.

Instagram tries to get rid of criticism

Instagram has recently been accused of doing enough to prevent the platform from being used for manipulation and election intervention. When the Russian elections were examined in 2016, the Senate Intelligence Report was announced, claiming that Instagram was the most effective tool used by the IRA.

Instagram plans to clear the trolls and bots from the platform with the new decision taken and new methods to be implemented before the 2020 elections. We will see how successful this struggle will be. On the other hand, when we look back, we see that trolls have always found new ways to get around algorithms. The upcoming period seems to be very interesting.



