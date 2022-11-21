Australia’s Beyond The Valley Is a Festival Worth Flying Across The World For.

In partnership with Beyond the Valley

If you want to celebrate 2022 in style, pay attention to the Australian music festival Beyond The Valley. Returning to its four-day camping format and landing at its new home on the Baruna Plains in Hesse, Victoria, on December 28, the seventh edition of the festival promises to provide world-class entertainment marked by unforgettable experiences and, of course, amazing performances. .

Beyond The Valley boasts a cast of over 50 artists, a podcast stage, markets, and countless on-site events. Here are four things to know about the 2022 festival.

Magnificent stages

A line-up like Beyond The Valley needs equally impressive scenes, and with its three separate scenes, the festival will cope. In the heart of the Barun Plains is the main stage of the festival, located in one of the largest and oldest natural amphitheaters in the world. This place, which has been used for corroboree and dance performances of the Vadavurrung people for more than 60,000 years, will also host “Welcome to the Country” ceremonies and smoking ceremonies that will open the festival.

Thanks to the massive custom design of the main stage and state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, be ready for incredible performances of your favorites, whether it’s moshing to the ragers of Denzel Curry’s rap dynamo from Florida or vibrating in the Oakland bedroom. The princess of pop music BENEE or boogie woogie to the San Cisco jams ready for the festival.

Do you want to take a break from the sun? Mosey to the dance tent of the festival. Its 70-meter-wide LED wall and state-of-the-art sound system guarantee clear sound and mind-blowing graphics. Taking a few more steps down the plain, you will reach Dr. Dan’s favorite stage at the festival, the dance Colosseum, whose reinterpreted design will allow players to better see their favorite DJs.

And if the three main stages were not enough, the festival has another platform to brag about, but you need to work hard for this. In Schmall Klüb, which can only be accessed through an unspecified portal door (carefully find out which one!), your favorite DJs will perform spontaneous sets in an intimate setting. With big names in line, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see a surprise show in this tiny room.

Feed your brain

Did you know that Australia is the biggest podcast—loving country in the world? Well, Beyond the Valley is the first festival in Australia where an entire interactive stage is dedicated to the country’s brightest podcasters.

Here fans can see how their favorite hosts record special episodes where they exchange ideas with the creators in real time. Talk about the importance of kindness with AIME, listen to Courtney Hagan and Matika Little discuss the intersection of sexuality and indigenous identity in Coming Out, Blak, and challenge your assumptions about disability by Dylan Olcott and Angus O’Loughlin from Listenable. If you love a good pod, Beyond the Valley will give you the opportunity to engage your favorite creators in fun and informative conversations about big and small issues.

But also relax

Obviously, festivals are not just moments of euphoria (or intense podcast performances): it’s an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Beyond The Valley 2022 offers visitors many options for recreation and entertainment — ideal for a break between sets. Head to the Beach Club to cool off in the water or sunbathe by the pool, and then have a snack at the Festival Food Village, which will offer not only a wide selection of dishes and drinks to meet all dietary needs, but also shaded places to relax. escape from the sweltering heat.

For those in need of retail therapy, look for nothing but festival markets, where you can find everything from functional — like a couple of reliable shades — to sentimental. And if you’re feeling great, show off your true colors at the Poof Doof on the Move party, Pride Patrol, or attend a Drag Bingo game hosted by some of the region’s biggest drag queens who can get away. you’re laughing too hard to shout bingo.

If live music does not offer you enough transcendence, you can visit The Sanctuary, where daily meditation sessions, yoga classes and seminars will be organized to improve your spiritual and general well-being. And those who want to enjoy a cozy camping holiday can consider the four levels of the Lux Camping Festival with all-inclusive packages with amazing privileges. Think of fully furnished luxury tents, priority entry, free meals, and even a butler.

And last but not least: music

And, of course, the main attraction: Beyond The Valley has no shortage of fantastic musical performances to help you immerse yourself in the new year. In this line-up, everyone will find something for themselves: listen to incendiary rhymes from Jesswar and JK-47, calm house beats from Sofia Kourtesis, genre alternative pop jams from Remi Wolf and soulful vocals from Budjerah. And finally, there is the universal hitmaker Nelly Furtado, whose exclusive Australian appearance at the festival is guaranteed to make everyone spin to “Promiscuous” or sing “I’m Like A Bird” at the top of their lungs.

Celebrate the New Year at Beyond The Valley, which takes place on the Baruna Plains in Hesse, Victoria, from December 28, 2022 to January 1, 2023.