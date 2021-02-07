Australian startup presents first flying car

Australia’s startup company Alauda Racing this week unveiled its latest “flying racing car”, the Airspeeder Mk3. The model is a “remotely operated electric take-off and vertical landing vehicle” (eVTOL) and is already ready to list races this year.

The Airspeeder Mk3, in fact, is an octocopter “drone” with modern design. The vehicle, despite having space in its cabin, does not house pilots and must be controlled remotely. The measure appears to have been taken for security reasons, in view of the possible risks of the initial tests. However, the startup has already confirmed that it is working on a new model capable of transporting humans, the Airspeeder Mk4.

The current model was developed for the “tracks”: the Mk3 is capable of reaching about 100 km / h in just 2.3 seconds. Part of this feat is due to the light weight of its fuselage made of carbon fiber, with only 100 kg. The structure also houses a powerful 96 kW battery with support for quick pit-stop changes, as in Formula 1 racing.

Alauda Racing founder Matt Pearson said in a statement that his eVTOL is ready to fly: “The world’s first electric flying car races will take place this year and will be the most exciting and progressive motorsport on the planet,” comments excitedly. The Airspeeder Mk3 was developed for unmanned races with up to 11 vehicles participating in the same model, including the tight and challenging curves of traditional modalities.