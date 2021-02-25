Australia, Google and Facebook make their decision

The Australian Parliament passed legislation requiring Google and Facebook to pay for news. Authorities also approved the changes from their talks with Facebook.

Australian law is ready to be enforced, which requires companies like Google and Facebook to pay for the news they use. The Australian Parliament has adopted the latest amendments to the News Media Bargaining Act.

Parliament passed the law

As you may remember, Facebook blocked publishers and users in Australia in response to the proposed law from sharing their news links.

The social network also accidentally blocked government agencies and non-profit organizations from posting on their pages during this process, but it revoked its ban after a few hours. Days later, Facebook agreed to meet and enter negotiations with Australian officials.

The social media company then stated that it has accepted a number of changes and guarantees that address its core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognize the value its platform provides to publishers based on the value it receives from them.

One of these changes will require officials to give tech companies one month’s notice before being formally identified under the code. This is thought to give companies more time to negotiate.

Facebook has agreed to reverse its policy and consequently revoke its news broadcast ban next weekend. The regulator Rod Sims, who prepared the code, expressed his satisfaction with the changes.

According to the statement in the report of the Financial Times, the government will appoint an arbitrator who can determine the rates to be paid if the talks between technology and media companies fail. Frydenberg stated that the aim is to help media companies “get a fair pay for the content they produce and to sustain public interest journalism in Australia.”

Finally, let’s note that so far, Google has signed contracts to pay for content from News Corp and Seven West Media outlets.