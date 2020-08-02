Australia: coronavirus emergency declared in Victoria state

In Victoria, Australia, after an increase in cases of coranavirus, an emergency was declared and new restrictions were introduced.

According to the new rules, residents of the state capital Melbourne will be banned from the street between 8 am and 5 pm.

Additional restrictions will also be imposed on city residents leaving home.

Australia has been successful in combating the outbreak compared to many countries, but the number of cases in the state of Victoria is growing rapidly.

According to the new rules, state residents will not be able to leave their homes more than 5 kilometers, only one exercise can be done per day, and only one person can go out of each household to do the necessary shopping.



