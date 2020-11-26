Australia allows foreign students to apply for visas

You want to go study in Australia, good news Australians now allow foreign students to have a visa! The COVID-19 crisis has forced many countries to close their borders. In Australia, at the onset of the crisis, the government decided to ban foreigners from entering the country. Since this summer, the country once again allows foreign students to apply for a visa in order to come and study.

COVID-19: AUSTRALIA ALLOWS FOREIGN STUDENTS TO APPLY FOR VISA

After long months of confinement, the country has found a semblance of normal life. Indeed, the country only has a few cases of covid per day thanks to a strict policy:

High quality care,

Systematic free tests for people with doubts about their positivity,

Rapid localization of positive cases.

With all these provisions, the life of Australians was able to resume its course. But then, what about access to the territory for foreigners. For now, traveling to Australia, whether as a student or as a simple traveler, has been strictly prohibited since March 12. Despite the still present dangerousness of the virus, the Australian government recently decided to allow students to apply for a visa for Australia.

ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR COUNTRIES TO GO TO STUDY

In France, hundreds of students decide to continue their studies abroad. Among all the favorite destinations for French students, Australia ranks first. Indeed, this country has many advantages:

a pleasant climate in all circumstances: sun all year round with ideal temperatures on the coast,

Heavenly landscapes,

The discovery of a culture,

The presence of world-renowned universities,

An impressive quality of life.

Of course, going to study in Australia will also allow you to learn or improve your English as well as to open up to another culture.

STRICT CONDITIONS FOR COMING TO STUDY IN AUSTRALIA

However, due to the ever increasing demand from foreign students, universities have decided to increase their fees. Nowadays, to be able to claim a place in a renowned university, you will need to provide yourself with several elements:

A written application request in English,

A CV,

The study program you wish to follow in Australia,

An up-to-date transcript.

Please note, this list may vary depending on the location. Be sure to check with the university you choose. When you arrive in Australia, you will be required to take motivational interviews in English. When it comes to university costs, you can expect to pay around 8,000 euros per year.



