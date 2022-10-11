Austin Stoker is dead: the actor of “Attack on the 13th precinct” and “Roots” was 92 years old

Austin Stocker, a Trinidadian-American actor from the films “Attack on the 13th Precinct” and “Roots,” has died. His wife Robin Stocker confirmed that the actor’s death occurred on Friday, October 7, on his 92nd birthday.

It is reported that Stoker died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones due to kidney failure. The actor is survived by his wife, who is more than 40 years old, daughter Tiffany, son Origen and two grandchildren Marcus and little Austin.

Born and raised in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Stocker started playing at the age of 11. When he was 16, he joined The Whitehall Players, and four years later he went to New York, where he joined the Holder Dance Company.

Later, Stoker was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after his service. He continued to train as an actor, and one of his first roles on television was in the TV series “The Fashionista Squad” in 1969. He continued to play television roles in such series as “American Love” (1970), “Men in Law” (1971). Monty Nash (1971), Love Your Neighbor (1973), McCloud (1974) and Kojak (1974). Stoker also received roles in the films “Battle for the Planet of the Apes” (1973) and “School of Horrors” (1973).

In 1975, he co-starred with Pam Grier in the movie “Sheva, Baby”. In the same year, he will voice the animated series “Return of the Planet of the Apes”. The following year, he starred in one of his most memorable performances in John Carpenter’s film Attack on the 13th Precinct, where he played Lieutenant Ethan Bishop, a policeman who was put in charge of the decommissioned Los Angeles Police Department.

Other TV shows in which Stoker participated included The Six Million Dollar Man (1975), the 1977 ABC miniseries Roots, where he played Virgil Harvey, The Incredible Hulk (1979), Lou Grant (1977), Falcon Crest (1989) and others. .

In the early 90s, he joined the cast of the film “The Bold and the Beautiful”, where he played Mitchell Owens. His last acting job was in the 2022 film “Give It Till It Hurts,” where he played Reverend Bishop.