Austin Butler’s Sweaty Elvis Is Becoming a Meme, and Twitter Can’t Get Enough of It

When it comes to the success of cinema in cinemas, box office receipts are still the main indicator of how much the audience liked the film. But there are other ways in which a film can achieve fame. When your movie becomes a meme, it doesn’t automatically lead to box office receipts, just ask Morbius, but it means that awareness increases significantly, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is now seeing exactly how this happens.

It all started with a Twitter account that follows Elvis star Austin Butler, who tweeted several photos in which he looked like Elvis Presley in 1977, shortly before his death. Unlike how Butler portrayed a young energetic Elvis at the beginning of the film, here Butler looks old and exhausted. He’s covered in sweat, but he’s standing perfectly still. Of course, these photos may actually be more real than we think, given that the image of Elvis actually took a lot away from Butler.

Since then, the photos have been circulating as memes. Of course, there is something in the images that Twitter lacks. The images appear to be behind-the-scenes photos, so probably Butler has a pretty blank expression, these photos are just for reference. But this image, combined with a sweaty Elvis, is the gold of the biome comedy. Maybe it’s just very warm where Elvis is standing?

Or maybe Elvis is trying to make an incredibly difficult decision and has problems. He doesn’t want to make the wrong choice, but he’s not sure which choice is actually the right one. Can we see how this will replace a meme with a guy trying to decide which of the two red buttons he needs to press?

Anyway, by this point, many people had already decided to go see Elvis in the theater. The film grossed almost $120 million with a stated budget of only about $30 million, which makes it a solid hit from any point of view. Even celebrities like Hugh Jackman can’t stop talking about how great they think it is. It’s also one of Baz Luhrmann’s best films overall. With this money, you can buy a lot of hot sauce that will make you sweat.

Of course, not everyone finds these photos of Austin Butler in the image of Elvis completely funny. They are also more than a little embarrassing and scary if you look at them correctly. It can be the subject of nightmares.

Most memes become a product of their time before disappearing. This is the nature of the whole idea. But some of them stand the test of time and continue to appear years later. Whether “sweaty Elvis” will survive may depend on whether people remember the movie itself. Time will tell.