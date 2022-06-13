Austin Butler is not the first actor to play the iconic musician, who else wore Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes?

More than 11 films have documented the life of Elvis Presley. The last actor to face the ups and downs of the king of rock and roll was Austin Butler, who played Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. However, he is not the first actor trying to bring to life the music of a cultural icon of the 1950s. Who else wore Presley’s blue suede shoes?

“Elvis” 2022 documents Presley’s Life

The freshest and perhaps the most in-depth look at Presley’s personal life and professional successes comes from director Baz Luhrmann. His film about Elvis explores both through the prism of Presley’s complicated relationship with his mysterious manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The story subsequently delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans over 20 years and encompasses Presley’s rise to fame and unprecedented fame amid a changing cultural landscape.

But during an interview in Cannes, Butler shared his hope that Presley’s fans will be able to see the artist’s “soul” in the film.

People Magazine reported that Butler initially had “unrealistic expectations” to adequately capture Presley on film.

“When I first started, I had these unrealistic expectations that somehow, if I worked hard enough, I would be able to make my face the same as Elvis’s. And that my eyes will be exactly the same as Elvis’s, and you won’t be able to tell the difference,” Butler explained.

However, Butler soon realized that he needed to switch his attention.

“At some point it becomes like going to a wax museum, and the important thing is that his soul comes out.”

Actors, except Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley

Kurt Russell famously played the king in the 1979 TV movie “Elvis”. Russell was the first actor to play an artist in a biopic, later released as a feature film in Europe and Australia.

White Stripes musician Jack White took on the role in the 2007 film “The Hard Way: The Story of Dewey Cox”.

Michael Shannon played Presley in the 2016 film Elvis and Nixon. This film documented the infamous meeting of US President Richard Nixon and Presley in December 1970.

Michael St. Gerard played the King in “The Great Fireballs”! (1989). Although the film was not about Presley’s life, St. Gerard played a musician in the film, detailing the life of Jerry Lee Lewis.

David Keith played Presley in the 1988 film Hotel of Broken Hearts. However, this film details the plot of a teenager to kidnap the king in order to cheer up his sick mother.

Harvey Keitel was a hitchhiker who introduced himself as Elvis in the 1989 film In Search of Graceland, and Val Kilmer appeared as Presley’s ghost in the 1993 film True Romance.

Peter Dobson starred in the film “Defending the King” (2007) about one of Presley’s bodyguards.

Rob Youngblood was the first to tackle the relationship between Presley and his manager Parker, played by actor Beau Bridges. Their 1993 film was called Elvis and the Colonel: The Untold Story.

Actor Butler received recognition for the role of Elvis Presley.

The actor postponed his life for two years, portraying the king of rock and roll, according to People magazine.

He explained that in order to properly revive Presley, Butler broke his life into periods.

This method allowed the actor to learn how Presley has evolved as a person over the course of 20 years.

“I could hear the differences in how his voice changed over the years and his movements over the years, and I spent two years studying, trying to find his humanity as well as I could through that,” he said.

At the end of Elvis’ first screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, Butler’s performance earned him a 12-minute round of applause.

Elvis, starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia DeJong, will debut in theaters on June 24.