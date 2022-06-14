Austin Butler Explains Why His Voice Sounds Different After Playing Elvis

Austin Butler as Elvis in the Warner Bros. Pictures drama “ELVIS”, released by Warner Bros. Pictures. Hugh Stewart / Warner Brothers Entertainment

Everyone shook up! Austin Butler, apparently, got so used to the role of Elvis Presley in the film of the same name that he still shakes off the trademark voice of the late rock musician.

Austin Butler’s Elvis Movie: Everything You Need to Know

“I haven’t done anything else for two years [other than working on Elvis], it’s such a big chunk of life. I’m not surprised it clicked,” Butler told Elle Australia about the Baz Luhrmann biopic on June 6.

“Because I’m a shy person, and when I know there are pieces of Elvis that I need to click on to go on stage and stand in front of a bunch of people surrounded by his name everywhere, there are triggers,” he continued. “You spend so much time on one thing and it really feels like muscle habits, your mouth can change.”

Actors who have played real people in films and TV series

Butler added that the whole experience was “pretty amazing” and that it was still “constantly changing.”

“Look at me in 20 years, when I have played many roles,” he shared. “[K] knows how I will sound!”

Austin Butler as Elvis in the Warner Bros. Pictures drama “ELVIS”, released by Warner Bros. Pictures. Hugh Stewart / Warner Brothers Entertainment

A few days later, Butler spoke to Yahoo! Lifestyle about how the film influenced his voice, noting that “certain situations” cause affectation.

“You know, first of all, being surrounded by his name everywhere, and then secondly, I also think about something that I mean… it was the voice that I spoke with for two years,” he shared on June 7. “It’s so familiar at the end; you’ve finished and don’t seem to remember what a natural voice you have.”

Butler’s body was also injured during filming. After the completion of the film in March 2021, the graduate of the Carrie Diaries immediately faced health concerns. “The next day I woke up at 4 a.m. in excruciating pain, and I was rushed to the hospital,” the California native recalled to GQ in an interview published on May 25. “My body started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”

At that time, Butler was diagnosed with a special virus that causes appendicitis. He eventually recovered after being bedridden for a week.

Butler stars in the epic film alongside Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJong, Cody Smith-McPhee and others. The cast reunited for the premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25, and Butler was joined by girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s relationship

The couple, who, as confirmed by Us Weekly, began dating in December 2021, were very stylish for the event, and Gerber wore a gorgeous but simple red dress with a strap around her neck from Heidi Slimane. Butler put on a traditional black tuxedo, also from the designer, decorating the image with a purple flower on the lapel.

Although the two arrived at the event separately, they eventually got together to take some lovely photos, kissing in front of the camera.