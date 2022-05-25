Austin Butler expertly dodges questions about his relationship with ex Vanessa Hudgens and girlfriend Kaia Gerber

His lips are sealed! Austin Butler was asked about his breakup with ex Vanessa Hudgens and his budding romance with Kaia Gerber, but the actor wasn’t ready to reveal any secrets.

Butler, 30, spoke candidly about preparing for the incarnation of rock icon Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic “Elvis,” telling GQ in an article published on Wednesday, May 25, that he began to “lose touch” with himself after taking on a difficult role. When the conversation turned to his breakup with 33-year-old Hudgens, the Carrie Diaries alum “politely” evaded a direct answer.

“Life is full of change, and you have to find a way to constantly evolve and grow,” he told the publication.

Butler and the “Cool Musical” actress sparked breakup rumors when they didn’t seem to be spending vacations together last December.

On the eve of their breakup, Hudgens praised the California native for playing the lead role in the movie about Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. “I MMMMM OVERRRR THROUGH THE KING”

The current exes began dating in September 2011, and seven years later, the singer told Women’s Health magazine that the couple was in no hurry to get married. “Everyone’s watches are different,” she told the publication in November 2018, noting that she and Butler “both respect, trust and admire each other.”

After the end of her nearly decade-long romance, the “Second Act” star joked that she wasn’t “picky” when it came to finding love again. “I know what I want, and… if someone shows up and can give it all to me, then great,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “It doesn’t matter if they are in the public eye or not. . Anyway, I prefer not to have them, but we’ll see.”

That same month, Hudgens moved on to MLB athlete Cole Tucker. A year later, the “Switched at Birth” graduate was first linked to 20-year-old Gerber when they were spotted together at yoga classes. “It’s still very new,” a source exclusively told us about the model’s affair with Butler.

The duo made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala after months of keeping their relationship low. During his interview with GQ, Butler promised to keep the couple’s privacy.

“I don’t think I have anything to say about it,” he said when asked about Gerber. — But thanks for the seat.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter was briefly linked to Pete Davidson in early 2020 and dated Jacob Elordi from September 2020 to November 2021. On Tuesday, May 24, we reported the news that the 24-year-old Euphoria actor is dating Olivia Jade Giannulli, with whom he was first spotted in December 2021.