Aurora Ramazzotti is already buying baby clothes with her mother Michelle

Aurora Ramazzotti (25) is already preparing for the birth of a child. In the last few weeks, there have been rumors that Michelle Hanziker’s daughter (45 years old) waiting for her first child. A few days ago, she confirmed the great news: a semi-Italian woman and her partner Goffredo Cerza are becoming parents for the first time. Now Aurora has already been noticed shopping for children’s things.

Paparazzi photographed the 25-year-old girl on Saturday with her mother and mother-in-law in the center of Milan. The trio seemed to be delighted, browsing the stores in search of clothes and other things for Aurora’s baby. The shopping trip was clearly worth the expectant mother: the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti (58) left the store with numerous bags and a large teddy bear in her arms.

But when is it really that far away? This was told by the future grandmother Michelle in an interview with RTL a few days ago. “For me, my Aurora is my child, and to think that a child is going to be born from my child now, it’s really incredible that in April I will hold a little baby in my arms again,” the presenter said.