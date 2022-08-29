August 31 will Be a Sad Day for Xbox Game Pass Co-Op Players

August 31 will be a tough day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as it will be the last day they will be able to access some of the service’s best games. On August 31, the Xbox Game Pass lineup will leave a whopping 10 games, including critically acclaimed games such as Hades and What Remains of Edith Finch.

The 10 games coming out of Xbox Game Pass on August 31st will definitely be unpleasant, but co-op players may be particularly upset. The good news is that most of the games leaving the Xbox Game Pass on August 31 are not co—op games, but rather single-player games. The bad news is that the two cooperative games that will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass on August 31 are the two strongest cooperative games in the service.

That’s why August 31 will be a tough day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers who like cooperative games.

Xbox Game Pass games will be released in August 2022

Elite Dangerous – Cloud/Consoles Hades – Cloud/Consoles/PC Myst – Cloud/Consoles/PC NBA 2K22 – Cloud/Console Signs of the Sojourner – Can/Consoles/PC Spiritfarer – Cloud/Consoles/PC Twelve Minutes – Cloud/Consoles/ Two Point Hospital — Cloud/Consoles/PC What Remains of Edith Finch — Cloud/Consoles/PC World War Z — Cloud/Consoles/PC

The two Xbox Game Pass co—op games that will be removed on August 31 are Spiritfarer and World War Z. In the Spiritfarer co-op, one player takes on the role of a girl named Stella, who is tasked with transporting souls to the afterlife, while the other plays her cat Narcissus. Despite the fact that Daffodil is a cat, the second player in Spiritfarer is not really treated as a second—class citizen, as it may be in other games. They can do almost the same as the Stella player, with some exceptions. It creates a relaxing co-op experience similar to Stardew Valley, and it’s definitely sad to see it go.

Meanwhile, World War Z is a dynamic co—op game that has more in common with Left 4 Dead than with Stardew Valley. As you might guess, World War Z is a shooter in which players kill ruthless hordes of undead. Up to four players can team up online to kill zombies, and despite the mixed reviews, especially compared to Spiritfarer, World War Z can still bring a lot of fun to friends. And now that the game is being removed from the Xbox Game Pass, it means that it will be harder for players to organize joint sessions, since now they will have to actually buy the game to play it on Xbox.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass games are available at a 20% discount while they are still in service, so those who want to keep Spiritfarer or World War Z for their collections can do so without going broke.