August 30 will be an important day for fans of local cooperative games

When it comes to cooperative and multiplayer games, the focus is usually on the online experience. However, there are still many developers offering local collaborative games, and there have been several notable releases of local collaborative games in 2022. Later this year, even more local cooperative games are waiting for you, and August 30th will be a particularly important day for fans of local cooperative games.

On August 30, fans of local cooperatives can count on the release of two different local cooperative games. The headliner is Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, a remake of Destroy All Humans 2, which is scheduled to be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed will have updated graphics, but otherwise it should be a fairly accurate recreation of the original Destroy All Humans 2 game. The game will also have a full-fledged split-screen mode, allowing players to complete the entire campaign together in a cooperative.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed comes out a couple of years after the launch of the original remake of Destroy All Humans. The Destroy All Humans remake was well received by fans for faithfully recreating the original, although it drew some criticism for not solving some of the major issues found in the 2005 release. Destroy All Humans 2: The Reprobed local co-op should expand its appeal even further, and it will be interesting to see if it is successful enough to justify the return of the THQ Nordic series with a proper new release.

Another local collaborative game released on August 30 is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, which will be available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is released just two months after the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which received rave reviews from critics.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection sounds like a dream come true for any old-school TMNT fan. It includes TMNT games released from 1989 to 1993, including the original NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time. Not all of the games in the collection support co-op play, but many of them do, so local co-op fans will have something to do when the collection comes out at the end of the month.

Between Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed and all the games that will appear in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, August 30 should be an important day for local cooperative games.