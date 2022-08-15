August 15 Wordle 422 Response

Although a word puzzle called Wordle went viral back in early 2022, people still play it daily. The combination of his fast game and easy-to-learn rules has made him irresistible to many, and some of those fans may need help with today’s word.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is a fast and simple game in which everyone can guess a mysterious five—letter word every day. Although there are many Wordle copycats, the New York Times Games version is the original one. Here’s how to act out this viral sensation:

Go to the New York Times Games Wordle website. Choose the initial word; that’s how it should be:

Five letters long is a real English word. A word with many common Wordle letters, such as S and T.

Once a good initial Wordle word is selected, type it into the site and press Enter. This will cause the letters of the selected word to change color. These colors will give players clues to the real word of the day. Colors:

Green for the right letters in the right place in the word. Yellow for the correct letters in the wrong place in the word. Gray for the wrong letters that won’t appear in the final puzzle.

Players have six full attempts to enter new words and look at their colors to get more hints until they run out of games for the day. Puzzles are reset daily at midnight local time.

After the players are done with the word of the day, their Wordle menu will appear. In this menu there will be a “Share” button without spoilers and a bunch of statistics. Statistics include things like the number of completed puzzles and winning streaks.

Tips for Wordle 422 on August 15, 2022

Today’s word is not the most difficult of words, but there are still some that may need help. Here are a few hints without completely messing up the answer to Wordle.

Today’s five-letter word begins with the letter P. This word is a noun. It is usually used to describe the game, although it has a different meaning. There are no duplicate letters in it. It has two vowels, and one of them is E. It has one R.

Answer for Wordle 422 dated August 15, 2022

Still need an answer to the Wordle puzzle today? Check the full spoiler under the image:

The complete answer to today’s Wordle 422 puzzle is POKER.

Wordle is available for any browser.