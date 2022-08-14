August 14 Wordle 421 Response

Wordle is back today with another challenge. Although there are some very difficult words as answers in this popular game, today’s ones can confuse some players and cause them to lose their Wordle winning streaks.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle was very popular back in early 2022, which led to the emergence of many Wordle imitators and a major purchase deal from New York Times Games. The original version is still on the NYT website, and it will be discussed in this article. Other versions may have different answers and rules of the game. Here are the rules for NYT Wordle.

Go to the website and select the initial word Wordle. It should consist of five letters, be a real English word and filled with ordinary letters to give players a good starting base. Wordle answers are also usually American English, are never a plural noun ending in S, and may contain repeated letters, as in POOCH. Enter this selected word on the website and press Enter. Then look at the colors of the letters to find clues to the real five-letter answer.

The green letters are correct and in the right place. The grays are incorrect and will not appear in the final word. Yellow is correct, but in the wrong place inside the word.

Given these clues, players have a total of six attempts to find the answer. Puzzles are reset daily at midnight, meaning there is only one word per day. If someone is interested in more Wordle, they will need to go online and find one of the many clones that suit them. These can be Wordles with additional letters, additional words, or even one of the themed games, for example, a Fortnite-style Wordle game called Fortle.

Tips for Wordle 421 on August 14, 2022

Today’s five-letter word Wordle is extremely difficult and may cause some new players to run uphill after trying it. However, here are some tips to help you find the answer.

Today’s five- letter word ends in I. It consists of one pair of identical letters. There is at least one N in the word. This word is a type of fabric. It contains at least one K .

Answer for Wordle 421 dated August 14, 2022

Still need a Wordle answer for the day? No problem; check the full spoiler under the image.

The answer to the Wordle 421 puzzle is HACKS.

Wordle is available for any browser.