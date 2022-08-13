August 13 Wordle 420 Response

Wordle is a free word guessing game from New York Times Games. This simple game has been one of the most viral games of 2022 so far, but some word puzzle lovers haven’t played it yet and they may need help.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle confronts players with one mysterious English word of five letters every day. Although learning to play is very easy, some who are interested in a game they may have heard a lot about will still have to learn the rules of the game. They’re here:

RELATED: August 12 Wordle Response 419

First go to the New York Times Games Wordle website. There are many imitators and clones, but this is both the original and the topic of this article. Other versions will have different answers and may even have slightly different rules.

Once on the right site, players will need to select the initial word Wordle. This is the word:

There should be five letters and a real English word. Can’t be a proper name. Must contain many common letters in Wordle puzzles. Should not be a potentially offensive word like the ones that were removed by the New York Times when purchasing the game.

Take the initial word and enter it on the website. Press Enter. This will cause the letters of the word to change color, giving players some clues regarding the real word of the day.

If the letter turns green, it is correct. If the letter turns gray, it is incorrect and will not appear at all in the final puzzle. The yellow letters are correct, but in the wrong place in the word.

Given these hints, choose another word to try; type it into the next row of the Wordle grid. Press Enter, and the letters of this word will also change color. In total, players have six attempts to get to the word of the day. There is only one puzzle per day for everyone, so the word will be the same for everyone who plays. Puzzles are reset daily at midnight local time.

Tips for Wordle 420 on August 13, 2022

Today’s Wordle word is one of the most difficult words, mainly because of how many words are spelled the same, and because of the random definition of the word. If the player’s native language is not English, he may not know this word at all.

Today’s Wordle word of the day is an informal adjective. This five-letter word ends in Y. It contains U. Usually this word is used only to describe men. This word rhymes with the word JUNKIE. It also contains one k .

The answer for Wordle 420 dated August 13, 2022

Still need an answer? Regardless of whether players want to cheat Wordle or not, the full spoiler is right under the image.

The answer to the Wordle 420 puzzle is HUNKY.

Wordle is available for any browser.