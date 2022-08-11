August 11 Wordle 418 Response

The daily word puzzle game called Wordle is back with a brand new puzzle for fans. The popularity of this viral game has declined since the New York Times acquired Wordle, but many still log into it every day. And some of these longtime fans may need a couple of tips.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle went viral on most social media platforms back in the first weeks of 2022. The original version, created by developer powerlanguage, was bought by New York Times Games in February. The original version of the game is still stored here, and everything in this article will be about this version, and not about the numerous imitators.

To play, first go to the website. Select the initial Wordle word and enter it into the grid. Initial word:

There should be a good variety of common letters. You need a real word. Must consist of five letters. There must be an Americanized spelling. Must not be a plural noun ending in S. It should not be a proper name.

After entering it on the Wordle website, press Enter. Then the letters will turn green, yellow, gray, and each of these colors gives the player hints. The green letters are correct, the gray ones are incorrect, and the yellow ones are correct, but in the wrong place in the word. Players have a total of six attempts before they lose the word of the day. Only one puzzle is offered per day, so players will have to wait until midnight local time to try their hand at a new puzzle. If one word a day is not enough, there are plenty of clone sites and apps that will help.

Tips for Wordle 418 on August 11, 2022

Today’s word Wordle is quite common, and it’s pretty easy to guess. Unfortunately, there are words in it that are spelled almost the same as him, which may confuse some fans. So, here are some tips that will help.

Today’s five-letter word begins with the letter G. There are no duplicate letters in it. There are also two vowels, one of which is A. This word rhymes with the word SCENE. It also contains N.

Answer for Wordle 418 dated August 11, 2022

If anyone is still looking for a complete answer for today’s Wordle, check out the image below.

The answer to the Wordle 418 puzzle is CLEANING.

Wordle is available for any browser.