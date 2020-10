Audience AEW Dynamite October 21, 2020

Episode 54 of AEW Dynamite on TNT registered an audience of 753,000 viewers. This means a decrease of 8.84% compared to last week’s data, which reached 826,000 viewers.

This episode featured several interesting inducements such as several of the tournament’s first round matchups for the AEW World Championship, the announcement of the upcoming match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, and the Dinner Debonair between Chris Jericho and MJF. In the evening’s main event, The Young Bucks beat The Dark Order, Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade to become contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

AEW Dynamite was the 13th most viewed program of the day on cable television, being the most viewed of the night within the demographic of interest, corresponding to ages 18-49. This is an increase from the previous week, when it ranked 15th among the 150 most watched on cable television.

For its part, WWE NXT registered an average of 644,000 viewers and was the 56th most watched program of the day in the demographic of interest, corresponding to the ages between 18 and 49 years.

Audience history AEW Dynamite on TNT

October 2, 2019: 1,409,000 viewers

October 9, 2019: 1,140,000 viewers (1,018,000 on TNT and simultaneously 122,000 on TruTV)

October 16, 2019: 1,014,000 viewers

October 23, 2019: 963,000 viewers

October 30, 2019: 759,000 viewers

November 6, 2019: 822,000 viewers

November 13, 2019: 957,000 viewers

November 20, 2019: 893,000 viewers

November 27, 2019: 663,000 viewers

December 4, 2019: 851,000 viewers

December 11, 2019: 778,000 viewers

December 18, 2019: 683,000 viewers

January 1, 2020: 967,000 viewers

January 8, 2020: 947,000 viewers

January 15, 2020: 940,000 viewers

January 22, 2020: 871,000 viewers

January 29, 2020: 828,000 viewers

February 5, 2020: 928,000 viewers

February 12, 2020: 817,000 viewers

February 19, 2020: 893,000 viewers

February 26, 2020: 865,000 viewers

March 4, 2020: 906,000 viewers

March 11, 2020: 766,000 viewers

March 18, 2020: 932,000 viewers

March 25, 2020: 819,000 viewers

April 1, 2020: 685,000 viewers

April 8, 2020: 692,000 viewers

April 15, 2020: 683,000 viewers

April 22, 2020: 731,000 viewers

April 29, 2020: 697,000 viewers

May 6, 2020: 732,000 viewers

May 13, 2020: 654,000 viewers

May 20, 2020: 701,000 viewers

May 27, 2020: 827,000 viewers

June 3, 2020: 730,000 viewers

June 10, 2020: 677,000 viewers

June 17, 2020: 772,000 viewers

June 24, 2020: 633,000 viewers

July 1, 2020: 748,000 viewers

July 8, 2020: 715,000 viewers

July 15, 2020: 788,000 viewers

July 22, 2020: 845,000 viewers

July 29, 2020: 773,000 viewers

August 5, 2020: 901,000 viewers

August 12, 2020: 792,000 viewers

August 22, 2020: 755,000 viewers

August 27, 2020: 813,000 viewers

September 2, 2020: 928,000 viewers

September 9, 2020: 1,016,000 viewers

September 16, 2020: 886,000 viewers

September 23, 2020: 835,000 viewers

September 30, 2020: 866,000 viewers

October 7, 2020: 735,000 viewers

October 14, 2020: 826,000 viewers

October 21, 2020: 753,000 viewers