Audi Sport Formula E introduces its car for the new season!

On the Formula 1 side, the champion has been determined and the end of the season is approaching. However, on the Formula E side, we are rapidly approaching the new season. The teams are also announcing their preparations for the 2020-21 season, which will start in January. Audi Sport announced its Formula E vehicle for the new season. The German team will compete with the power unit developed by itself for the first time.

Audi Sport will seek the old days with its self-developed power unit

In the Formula E organization held since 2015, where electric cars compete; Audi has emerged as one of the assertive brands. The team, which became the champion in the 2017-18 season, could not repeat this success later and experienced a decline. Audi aims to return to its successful days with the vehicle it introduced this year.

It has been announced that an overall efficiency of more than 95 percent has been achieved in the power unit system for the Audi Sport Formula E vehicle e-tron FE07 introduced for the new season. With the new power unit of the vehicle; It was also stated that it accelerated from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds.

While the horse power of the car was announced as 335, it was said that this power increased up to 382 with the attack mode. The maximum speed reached by the vehicle was 240 km / h.

On the other hand, another striking point of the new power unit was its lightness. Audi Sport’s new MGU05 unit weighs less than 35 kilograms, which also positively affects the overall weight of the vehicle.



