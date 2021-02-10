Audi: luxury models of the e-tron line bring 400 km range

Audi announced on Tuesday (9), the new luxury electric models of the e-tron line. The RS e-tron GT and the e-tron GT quattro were designed to perform well in everyday life in big cities and on the roads at weekends.

The vehicles are built with a 93.4 kWh compact battery system – the same as the Porsche Taycan. In this way, they have the autonomy to travel for about 400 kilometers using only one load.

Internally, the models have more elements in common. Both are equipped with Audi’s virtual cockpit, a 12.3-inch screen with the instrument panel. They also have a central 10-inch infotainment screen.

In addition, the cars bring the pre sense system, adaptive cruise assistance and remote parking (controlled by smartphone). Therefore, the differentials are under the hood of each model.

With a 350 kW electric motor, the e-tron GT quattro goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 245 km / h. The model will hit the market in two versions: Premium Plus with a value of US $ 99,990 and Prestige for US $ 107 thousand.

More powerful, the RS e-tron GT features a 440 kW engine with the ability to go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.3 seconds. With this, it reaches a top speed of 250 km / h. Then, the luxury sports sedan will cost $ 139,900.

Fleet electrification

Expected to be launched in the United States in the middle of 2021, both models revealed are part of Audi’s effort to electrify the fleet. By 2025, the automaker plans to have 30% of its portfolio dedicated to electric vehicles.

The brand still has plans to launch an autonomous model in the coming years. According to design chief Marc Litche, the vehicle will have completely different lines from the rest.