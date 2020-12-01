Audi leaves Formula E and produces cars for Dakar Rally

The German automaker Audi confirmed on Monday (30) that it will leave the dispute of Formula E, the automobile category for electric vehicles, after the end of the 2020/2021 season.

The company is one of the most successful in the sport, with a pilot title (2017) and a team title (2018), 12 victories and 43 podium appearances in six years of competition.

The Brazilian Lucas di Grassi is one of the drivers of the Audi team in Formula E, in addition to Daniel Abt. Despite leaving the vehicles on the track, the automaker will maintain the partnership with Envision Virgin Racing until 2022 and continues the development of a new power train.

Future already defined

The company’s efforts in the sector will be directed to another competition: the Dakar 2022 Rally. In it, Audi should present a new conceptual prototype of an electric vehicle, capable of running in extreme conditions of temperature and terrain, with a high voltage battery and a energy converter – which, if approved in the races, can be reused in other ways, such as in the company’s commercial car models.

Audi also confirmed that it will continue to supply customized models for partner teams from vehicles in its own catalog, as well as entering other races with prototypes, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona.



