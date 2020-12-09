Audi A3 Sportback, now with more electric power

The German brand has presented a new version of the Audi A3 Sportback called 45 TFSIe that has improvements over the 40 TFSIe.

The firm with the four rings has presented a more performance variant of the Audi A3 Sportback, with plug-in hybrid mechanics. It is the 45 TFSIe version that has more technology and greater power.

The engine is the same as that installed in other models of the Volkswagen Group. The basis is a 1.4-liter TSI four-cylinder petrol engine with 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

It is associated with a six-speed dual-clutch S tronic automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. The electric motor, which develops the extra power, adds 109 hp and 330 Nm. Together, they deliver 245 horsepower.

With these characteristics, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds. While the conventional version does it in 7.6 seconds. Its maximum speed is 232 km / h.

The electrical energy is supplied by a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers a range of 63 kilometers at a speed of 140 km / h.

From the outside it features a Singleframe grille with glossy black accents, 17-inch alloy wheels and an optional Matrix LED headlights. Inside, meanwhile, the sports seats, the red stitching, the Audi drive select and the two-zone automatic climate control stand out.

In Germany the new Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSIe can already be reserved, while the rest of the market will have to wait for its arrival.



