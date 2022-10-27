Aubrey Plaza Recalls “Shitty Job” Trying to Take a Picture with Donald Trump

Aubrey Plaza, the star of the new film “Emily the Criminal”, recalled a case at a previous job when she was photographed with Donald Trump.

Speaking about previous jobs in an interview with the director of the film “Emily Crime” John Patton Ford, the actress shared that her worst work experience was working as a mascot in New York.

Plaza, who had to dress up as British children’s character Noddy for work, said it led to a meeting with the Trump family.

“One night when I was a Noddy elf, my then boss said, ‘Take a picture with the Trump family,’ and [Donald] Trump wanted nothing to do with me,” Plaza said. “I was really creepy, arms outstretched, like, “Hey buddy!” I got there, I had to.”

Showing the photo in question, Plaza added, “I have a photo to prove it. There’s no indication that it’s me in this suit, but it’s me in this suit.”

Plaza plays the main character in the crime thriller “Criminal Emily”, which tells about a young woman who, trying to find a job due to a minor criminal record, gets a job as a “fake buyer”, where she buys goods using stolen credit cards.

The film also stars Teo Rossi, Megalin Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon, Bernardo Badillo and Jonathan Avigdori.

Plaza’s next role is in the second season of the HBO series “White Lotus” with Jennifer Coolidge, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Will Sharp and Michael Imperioli.

Emily The Criminal is already available for download in digital format.