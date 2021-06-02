Atypical: Season 4 of Netflix Series Gets Premiere Date

Atypical: Netflix shared in its official Twitter profile a big news with Atypical fans. The 4th and final season of the series will be available from the 9th of July. Along with the ad, unpublished images of upcoming episodes were also released.

In them, it is possible to see some of the main characters in situations that have not yet been detailed by the streaming platform. A big highlight is the hug Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Sam (Keir Gilchrist) give Zahid (Nik Dodani).

Another image shows Paige (Jenna Boyd) standing next to her boyfriend, watching some cartoon. Izzie (Fivel Stewart) also appears alongside Casey in one of the photos.

Check it out below:

Já tenho data e imagens, mas ainda não tô preparada pra descobrir esse final. A 4ª e última temporada de Atypical estreia dia 9 de julho. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/LoeMo4pO4d — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) June 1, 2021

Atypical: Learn more about season 4 of the series

Created by Robia Rashid, Atypical debuted in 2017 on Netflix, drawing the attention of a good part of subscribers, which helped make it a huge success. Season 1 featured an autistic boy, Sam, who wanted to experience romance for the first time.

With the help of her psychologist, Julia (Amy Okuda), she developed some issues related to sociability, while her mother Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and father Doug (Michael Rapaport) were going through a small crisis in their marriage.

Themes like overprotection and responsibility were addressed in Sam’s trajectory, while Casey went through a period of great discoveries and the couple Elsa and Doug had to be very resilient.

Apparently, the 4th season will continue with some of these conflicts, introducing new characters and immersive situations for the characters.

As in previous years, the new batch of episodes should consist of ten parts, concluding the plot at the end of all of them. The cast also includes guest appearances by Graham Rogers, Angel Laketa Moore and Nina Ameri.

So be sure to check it out! Season 4 of Atypical opens July 9 on Netflix.