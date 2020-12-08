Atwater’s dramatic story is incomplete

Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) spent the beginning of season 8 on Chicago P.D. being harassed by cops led by the ruthless Nolan in just two episodes.

The cops led by Nolan weren’t happy that he had sold Tom Doyle for racial profiling in the Chicago P.D. season 7 finale, and they were determined to take away his badge.

That scene between Atwater and Nolan felt pretty definitive, and it solves Chicago P.D.’s main problem, which is getting Atwater out of trouble. Logistically, the show cannot last the rest of the season with Kevin constantly under attack.

He would never have gotten to do anything else, and Intelligence would never be able to work with other cops again. It’s hard to write a police show like that. But what Chicago P.D. not addressed is the rest of the can of worms.

Atwater has taken Nolan off his back, but Nolan and his friends are still out there. It is unlikely they are just doing this to Atwater and are otherwise perfect cops in Chicago P.D.

Will you forget the existing program and reenact normal policing? Are they going to face any kind of consequences for their behavior? It would be kind of a disappointment if they are running wild in Chicago P.D.

They have already tainted Atwater’s reputation, too. We saw that at the scene where he was arrested; the policemen on patrol were very confrontational in dealing with him. It’s possible that in episode 3 of Chicago P.D., we could see some additional issues arise.

And, of course, the Chicago P.D. he could do to Nolan what he did to Doyle and Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson), and have him show up at the end of this season or even in a future season to cause a new problem.



