Attention: Whales Stock These Altcoins And Sell Them!

While the Bitcoin and altcoin market is bearish, whales, the big players in the cryptocurrency world, seem to have continued trading throughout the past day.

Whales keep buying these altcoin projects

According to data from WhaleStats, which examines the movements of the 1,000 largest Ethereum whales, whales, which are big crypto investors, seem to have bought the most stablecoins. An average of $209,608 of USD Coins (USDC) has been received over the past 24 hours – suggesting that the whales prefer to add to their portfolios in this process is USDC. Apart from USDC, whales have purchased 51 Ethereum (ETH).

Included in the list is Kishu Inu (KISHU), a meme coin unlike the usual. Kishu Inu (KISHU) is a dog-based meme cryptocurrency that has chosen the “Kishu” dog breed as its brand’s mascot. The whales bought $2,710 of KISHU within 24 hours. This equates to approximately 1,564,665,127.020 KISHU. Apart from KISHU, the NU token of NuCypher, a decentralized encryption, access control and key management system (KMS), cryptographic service for public blockchains is also on the list. NuCypher offers end-to-end encrypted data sharing on public blockchains and decentralized storage solutions. You can see the full list below:

USD Coin (USDC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Polygon (MATIC)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Kishu Inu (KISHU)

NuCypher (NU)

Chainlink (LINK)

AAVE (AAVE)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Whales sold the most Ethereum

Looking at the sales made by whales, it is possible to say that stablecoins dominate here as well. Major investors seem to have sold $156,312 of Ethereum (ETH) over the past day. This amount is equivalent to 56 ETH. Following ETH are the stablecoins USDT and USDC, which are pegged at a ratio of 1:1 to the US dollar. The full list is as follows:

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Polygon (MATIC)

Decentraland (MANA)

Chainlink (LINK)

Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC)

The Graph (GRT)

Pax Gold (PAXG)

XSDG