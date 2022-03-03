Attention To These 19 Altcoins Today: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Various developments have occurred or will occur in some altcoin projects throughout today. In the ecosystem where listings, updates, integrations and much more are of great importance, investors try to follow the news as much as possible. So, what happened or will happen in 19 altcoins today?

The altcoin market seems to be active today as well. When we look at 19 altcoins, various listings, integrations and updates stand out. But today, it seems that the teams behind altcoins are holding Q&A events the most. Below you can see a list of the developments that happened or happened today. Here are the details…

StormX (STMX) is holding a Poker Tournament in Las Vegas.

XT.COM will list Coin Fast Alert (CFA) with Tether (USDT) pair at 12:00 Turkish time.

Acala (ACA) launches its first staking program.

Indodax lists ASIX (ASIX) with the pair IDR.

KuCoin lists Metis Token (METIS) in USDT pair at 13:00 Turkish time.

Kava (KAVA) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram. Kava Labs CEO Scott Stuart will also attend this event.

BitMart lists Yieldly (YLDY) with USDT pair at 13:00 Turkish time.

Qredo (QRDO) with LAToken will hold a question and answer event.

Coin of the champions (COC) launches perpetual staking contract.

enVoy DeFi (VOY) is holding a question and answer event on Telegram.

Indodax lists Kunci Coin (KUNCI) with the pair IDR.

Secret (SCRT) will be broadcasting live on Twitter.

The event, where users can earn $100,000 in TrueUSD (TUSD) with VVS Finance (VVS) staking via Glitter Mine, starts today.

Phantasma (SOUL) will be holding a community meet event with VR.

CREX24 is delisting Ogcnode (ORG) from the platform.

LPI DAO (LPI) and GuildFi (GF) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram.

BKEX lists Voxel X Network (VXL) with USDT pair.

Netvrk (NTVRK) organizes a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces.

Crypto Fight Club (FIGHT) organizes a weekly question and answer event.