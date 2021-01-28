Attention to the Clubhouse Android application!

Working with the invitation system, Clubhouse is a mobile application that appeals to a limited number of users and is still under development and is currently very popular. Developers are still working on the Android version for Clubhouse, which can only be used by iOS users with the invitation system, but it is necessary to pay attention to fake applications in the Play Store.

Beware of fake Clubhouse practices

Founded in 2014 and called Clubhouse Software, the Trello-like project management application ranks first on Android and really does its job. When iPhone and iPad owners search for the Clubhouse application in the App Store, they see the main application that is talked about first and the project management application in the second place.

Therefore, although there are confusions, we should point out that this app on the Android side is harmless and really does its job. But there is another drawback: some malicious individuals began publishing fake Clubhouse apps by simulating the app name and features.

As seen in the Google Play Store, some fake applications are listed in a way that deceives users instead of the actual application. Users’ complaints are included in the comments of these applications.