Attention, This Altcoin Is Launching For The First Time: Which Exchange Is It Listed On?

The first stock exchange listings of cryptocurrencies attract great attention, especially by investors who follow gem coin. Therefore, investors follow these listings closely. According to the information obtained, another altcoin is preparing for the first stock market listing.

The Wasted Lands (WAL) Listed on Kucoin

The Wasted Lands (WAL) is listed on an exchange for the first time, and this listing qualifies as a “World Premiere”. According to the information obtained, WAL started to be listed on KuCoin at 13:00 today, and withdrawals will begin on March 10. It is stated that the cryptocurrency traded on the BEP 20 network will be listed on the stock market at $ 0.3. Kucoin will offer WAL to users with Tether (USDT).

WAL appears as the ground cryptocurrency of the metaverse project The Wasted Lands. There will be NFTs, games, puzzles and races on the platform. It is also stated that there will be both PvP and PvE games on the platform. According to the information obtained, the total supply of WAL is planned as 100,000,000 and it is seen that the circulating supply is 526,429.

WAL Token

According to the information obtained, there are two tokens in the Wasted Lands ecosystem: WAL and WAS. WAL will be the main management token of the platform, while WAS will be the utility token. Players will be able to use WAL to buy or rent NFT fighters on the platform’s marketplace.

WAL will also be available for staking and users will be able to stake WAL to earn WAS. WAL will also be used to purchase special items and auctions for different NFT gaming assets.

Considering the popularity of metaverse coins, WAL is expected to attract interest from investors. In addition, experts think that since WAL has a very low market value, it can also be considered as a gem coin opportunity.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.