Attention These 67 Altcoin Investors: Here’s What To Happen This Week!

Altcoin investors are facing a very busy week. As Somanews, we have compiled the developments that will take place this week. Here are the details…

Here are the events that will happen in various altcoin projects this week

Fungie DAO (FNG) is launching the Space Pug.

TEN Wallet (TENW) is launching LP and native staking.

Electric Vehicle Direct Currency (EVDC) is holding its third Q&A event today.

A hard fork will take place on the THORChain (RUNE) network.

Projects like Star Atlas (ATLAS), POLIS, The Sandbox (SAND) are attending the Game Developers Conference that kicks off today in San Francisco.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) will perform the MetaWear IGO.

Coinsbit lists Zoro Inu (ZORO) with the mUSDT pair.

Chia (XCH) will celebrate the first year of its mainnet launch with a question and answer event.

Coin98 (C98) stated that it will make an important statement today.

Kommunitas (KOM) held the Nomad Exiles IKO.

Huobi Global lists KlayCity ORB (ORB) with USDT pair.

Arix (ARIX) will release the whitepaper update.

LBank lists KoaKombat (KOACOMBAT) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global listed Space Misfits (SMCW) with USDT pair at 14:00 CET.

AAG Ventures (AAG) announced the launch of staking.

Coinsbit lists Dexit Network (DXT) with USDT pair.

Wizardia will implement the TrustFi Network Token (TFI) IDO.

StormX (STMX) will release a statement on its governance.

MEXC Global lists ADDao (ADAO) with USDT pair at 18:00 CEST.

MEXC Global listed Melos Studio (MELOS) with USDT pair at 12:00 CET.

MEXC Global listed BYTZ (BYTZ) with USDT pair at 11:00 CET.

QZKCoin (QZK) will meet the community in Dubai.

XT.COM lists Food Farmer Finance (FFF) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

BKEX lists ForthBox (FBX) with USDT pair.

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) will hold its weekly question and answer event on Twitter in the evening.

RMRK (RMRK) will hold a meeting on Twitter.

The Avalanche (AVAX) Summit starts tomorrow, March 22.

OKCoin’s Japan arm is listing Qtum (QTUM) tomorrow.

XT.COM is listing the Apollo Inu (APOLLO) tomorrow.

Tomorrow, “Digital Asset Week” kicks off in San Francisco.

Huobi Global lists Qredo (QRDO) tomorrow.

BitMart is listing SpaceY 2025 (SPAY) tomorrow.

MEXC Global is listing Thales (THALES) tomorrow.

Dash (DASH) will be performing a live broadcast tomorrow.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) will hold Penguin Karts IGO tomorrow.

Secret (SCRT) will be doing a broadcast that will talk about NFTs and the game.

Telos (TLOS) will hold its weekly meeting tomorrow.

MEXC Global lists FoodChain Global (FOOD) tomorrow.

Yoshi.exchange (YOSHI) is holding a meeting tomorrow.

Spywolf (SPY) will hold a Q&A event tomorrow.

The World Blockchain Summit kicks off on March 23.

BitMart lists Kunci Coin (KUNCI) on March 23.

Gnosis (GNO) will release a beta version of Conquest.eth on Wednesday.

Polkastarter (POLS) will perform its first AVAX IDO on Wednesday.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) will also hold its Supernova IGO on Wednesday.

SuperRare (RARE) will launch the MONOGRAM NFT collection on Wednesday.

LBank will list SOMESING (SSX) on March 23.

Kommunitas (KOM) will hold the Supernova IKO.

Liquid will delist Factom (FCT) on March 23.

Fetch.ai will hold a meeting on Twitter Spaces on March 23.

WhiteBIT will list Centaurify (CENT).

SugarBounce (TIP) will perform coin burn and buyback.

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) will hold a community meeting.

Akash Network (AKT) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter Space.

IoTeX (IOTX) announced Thursday that its mainnet’s 1.7. will release its version.

Oraichain Token (ORAI) will complete its mainnet 2.0 launch on Thursday.

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) will hold a question and answer event with Antler Interactive.

Alpha Impact (IMPACT) and Follow Token (FOLO) will hold their monthly Q&A event on Thursday.

Probit Global is listing Tripedia (TIP) on Thursday.

Portify (PFY) will conduct the SocialFi beta test on March 25.

SparkPoint (SRK) will test the innovations on its website on Friday.

Ownly (OWN) will launch its NFT visualizer on Friday.

Rigel Protocol (RGP) will sell on the Oracula launchpad.

AllianceBlock (ALBT) will hold a question and answer event about the roadmap.

BitMart will list Metrix Coin (MRX).

The BlockchainUA 2022 conference is expected to be held on Saturday.

Kommunitas (KOM) will perform the Creo Engine IKO.

Klever (KLV) will launch phase four of its validator testnet on Sunday.