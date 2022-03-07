Attention These 57 Altcoin Investors: Here’s What To Happen This Week!

Cryptocurrency world will witness various developments this week as well. As Somagnews, we have compiled what will happen during this week in 57 altcoin projects.

This week will be bustling for altcoin projects

Today, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) will announce a partnership.

PolkaBridge (PBR) will release the second version for its automated market maker (AMM) today.

ChainX (PCX) is performing the CID airdrop. Snapshots for this airdrop will end today.

BitYard lists Santos FC Token (SANTOS) with USDT pair.

LBank lists Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) with USDT pair.

Akash Network (AKT) is launching its third “incentive” testnet.

Terra (LUNA) launches Prism farm.

BitYard lists Onston (ONSTON) with USDT pair.

CashCow Protocol Milk (MILK) is launching NFT staking. Launch, 15,860,000. will take place on the block. This corresponds to 22.25 Turkey time.

Fungie DAO (FNG) has announced that it will launch Pokenomics stealth.

WazirX is delisting the Nucleus Vision (NCASH)/USDT and Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)/USDT pairs.

BitYard lists RSS3 (RSS3) with USDT pair.

TxBit delists CCE, DOGETF, GENX, GIGS and UCD.

MEXC Global listed Kunci Coin (KUNCI) with USDT pair at 09:00 CET.

Adshares (ADS) will share the roadmap update.

SuperRare (RARE) announced that the Space Race voting has begun.

MEXC Global lists altcoin Doubloon (DBL) with USDT pair at 15.00 CET.

ByBit and Pocket Network (POKT) are holding a question and answer event on Telegram.

BTCEX listed Witch Token (WITCH) with USDT pair at 09:00 CET.

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) is holding a question and answer event on Twitter Space.

MEXC Global listed GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

Gate.io listed Luna Rush (LUS) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

BKEX listed the Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) with USDT pair at 12:00 CET.

CoinEx listed GST (GST) with USDT pair at 14:00 CEST.

Kava (KAVA) will launch Co-chain Alpha.

Celo (CELO) will activate its Espresso Hardfork tomorrow.

Polkastarter will be selling Cryptoverse land tomorrow.

Tomorrow, the automatic farming feature will be activated on Kava (KAVA).

Tomorrow, the IndiGG Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) will take place on FTX.

BitMart will list the Bit Store (STORE) tomorrow at 08:00 CEST with USDT pair.

Tomorrow LBank lists Elvantis (ELV) with USDT pair at 16:00 CEST.

XT.COM will list the Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI).

The teams behind cryptocurrency projects such as Dash (DASH), TerraLand Token (TLAND) will attend Crypto World Expo 2022, which will be held in Poland. The event will take place on March 9.

On March 9, Minter (BIP) lists DODO (DODO) with parity BIP.

Minter lists SUSHI on March 9 with BIP parity.

Minter lists ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) on March 9.

Minter lists Burger Swap (BURGER) on March 9.

Minter lists Anyswap (ANY) on March 9.

Ulti Arena (ULTI) announced the launch of TGE at Polygon.

Minter lists Biswap (BSW) on March 9.

Wanchain (WAN) will hold a Q&A on March 9.

Gitcoin (GTC) is launching its thirteenth round of funding.

BitMart lists Revuto (REVU) on March 9.

Arix (ARIX) will launch the metaverse on March 9.

ZB.com lists World Mobile Token (WMT) with USDT pair.

Stratis will launch the Interflux 2.0 bridge on March 9.

LBank lists Apollu Inu (APOLLO) on March 9.

Synthetix Network Token (SNX) is holding a community meeting on March 9.

BitMart lists MarhabaDeFi (MRHB) on March 9.

Indoex will list Metra (METRA) on March 10.

BitMart lists Hector Finance (HEC) on March 10.

BitMart lists Ojamu (OJA) on March 10.

PolkaBridge will carry out token burn and buyback on March 10.

BitMart will list MetaBlackout (MBT) on March 11.

BitMart lists DEAPCOIN (DEP).

FaraLand is performing a token burn on March 12.

BitMart lists Fantasy (FTSY) on March 12.