Attention These 43 Altcoin Investors: Here’s What To Happen This Week!

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in an uptrend at the time of writing. As Somanews previously reported, the BTC price is priced above $48,000 at the time of writing. However, smaller altcoins are holding stronger rallies compared to BTC. Now, investors are investigating how BTC and altcoin projects will perform this week.

For this reason, investors and traders are looking at the developments and dates that will affect the price of Bitcoin and altcoins. So what awaits Bitcoin and altcoins this week? What are the critical developments and dates that will affect market prices? We’ve researched the answers to these questions and more for you. Here are the important developments in the Bitcoin and altcoin market during the week of 20-26 December and the dates that should be watched carefully…

Here are the dates you should watch carefully in the altcoin market

Hamster (HAM), Compound (COMP), ARTM (ARTM), Velorex (VEX) and Casinocoin (CSC) are listed on LBANK on December 22.

Binance will delist 3 altcoins on December 27. The exchange is removing AppCoins (APPC), Everex (EVX) and Raiden Network (RDN) from its platform.

Rentible has released details of its upcoming Binance Smart Chain (BSC) staking program. The staking program is expected to take place on December 24, 2021.

DeBio Network (DBIO), Sypool (SYP), EverRise (RISE), Work Quest (WQT), and Gamesta (GSG) are listed on MEXC Global on December 21.

Paribu adds 4 altcoins to its new platform, Paribu Box. These altcoins are: GALA (GALA), Alien Worlds (TLM), MyNeighborAlice (ALICE), and CEEK VR (CEEK).

EOS-based cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has been launched for individual users. Individual users can also transact on the platform, which has been opened for corporate use.

Avalanche (AVAX) is listed on Kraken on December 21.

Bondly (BONDLY) and GEEQ (GEEQ) are listed on Kucoin on December 21.

Bloktopia (BLOK) and Highstreet (HIGH) are listed on Coinex on December 21.

NEO (NEO) will do the mainnet upgrade on December 21.

Dexigas (DXG), NuCypher (NU), Front Row (FRR) and Maker (MKR) are listed on LBANK on December 21.

DeversiFi (DVF) is listed on Bitfinex on December 21.

Euro Tether (EURT) is listed on Gate.io on December 21.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) and All Coins Yield Capital (ACYC) are listed on Bitmart on Dec.

Orbit Chain (ORC) is listed on Kucoin on December 22.

This week is important for altcoin project Navcoin (NAV). Because on December 23, Navcoin Core 7.0 is coming.

GMCoin (GMCOIN) and Zenith Chain (ZENITH) are listed on Bitmart on December 23.

Game Coin (GMEX) and Metapad (MPD) are listed on LBANK on December 23.

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) will hold a coin burning event on December 24.

Pawtocol (UPI) and 2022MOON (2022M) are listed on Bitmart on December 24.

Plastiks (PLASTIK) is listed on LBANK on December 24.

Stronghold Token (SHX) is listed on Bitmart on December 27.